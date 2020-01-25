|
We are sad to announce the passing of Rosemarie (nee Andreychuk) Zahorsky, who died at the TBRHSC on Monday, January 20, 2020. Native of Thunder Bay where she spent her 83 years. Rose had a long career at the Port Arthur General Hospital where she had many friendships. She loved nature and tending to all her flowers in her yard. Often you found her on her deck waiting for a hummingbird sighting. She was loyal to her friends, family and loved visiting her sisters and cousin. In her retirement years she enjoyed when her daughter would bring all her pugs for a visit. Rose loved getting her hair done by Bonnie so she could go out to all her favourite restaurants with her daughter. Mom was a strong willed and resilient woman. She was a kind generous person to those that met her. She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 children; Natalie (Troy), Darrell (Angie) and Colette (Bruce), her grandchildren; Jordan, Quinn, Zane, Christine and Monica Rae, her sister Edna Andreychuk, her cousin Mona as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband Albert Zahorsky, parents Patricia and John Andrychuk, her siblings Rudolph, Walter and Tom, her sisters Ann and Helen. As per Rose's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Online condolences
