It is with sadness that The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie announce the death of Sister Rosemary Carroll. Sister Rosemary was born January 10, 1929 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay, ON. She is predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Annie (Lucas) Carroll and her brother Lawrence (Norine). She is survived by a cherished niece, Rosemary, and nephew Frank and many cousins.May Sister Rosemary Rest in Peace
In 1947, Rosemary left her home in Thunder Bay to attend Normal School in North Bay and it was here that her wonderful journey in the education of young people began. On August 15, 1948, she entered The Sisters of St. Joseph. Her experiences in the classroom brought her from North Bay to Sault Ste. Marie and then back to North Bay where she taught for twenty-three years at St. Joseph's College. She will certainly be remembered by the young ladies at the College from her many comments – “glue your eyes to the board”, “no sharpening pencils on company time”, and the list could go on. Sister Rosemary was a remarkable educator; her care for her students, her respect for each one and her enjoyment of working with young people is legendary.
Upon retiring from teaching she continued her life of service in a myriad of ways: teaching English to refugees, volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Society or joining with the craft club crocheting outfits and blankets for little ones. Faithfully reading the obituary column in the North Bay Nugget ensured Sister Rosemary's presence at the wake or funeral of deceased students or their family members. This practice continued until ill health prevailed.
As a member of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie, Rosemary believed that presence was important. Prayer was an important part of her daily routine; sharing around the table at mealtimes was but one of her contributions to the group. Often recreation brought her to the TV to enjoy with others the ups and downs of the Blue Jays and the Raptors.
We have all been blessed to share life with Sister Rosemary.
The body of Sister Rosemary will be received at St. Joseph's Motherhouse at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. Everyone is welcome to join the Congregation for an Evening Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., in the Holy Family Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m., in the Sacred Heart Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the ministries of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie are greatly appreciated.