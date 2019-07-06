|
|
Mrs. Rosemary Fox, 77 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, at her residence on Saturday, July 1, 2019. Rosemary worked for many years at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Red Rock. She was an active member and a past-president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #32, Nipigon. Predeceased by her parents John and Alice (nee McColgan) Burns; she is survived by her husband of fifty-five years Bruce Fox of Nipigon, by four children – Douglas Fox of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Michael (Lesley) Fox of Lethbridge, Alberta, Mhairi Fox of Thunder Bay and Caroline Fox of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, by three grandchildren - Meagan, Madison and Alexander Fox and by one brother Anthony Burns of Alva, England. According to Rosemary's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.