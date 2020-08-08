We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister and auntie, Rosemary May Ruberto on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her loving husband Sam and daughter Catherine by her side after a lengthy, courageous battle with lung disease. Rosemary was the third child and second daughter to Douglas and Barbara May of Schreiber, Ontario. She had a lengthy career in nursing as an R.P.N. first at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital and other healthcare facilities and finished her career at both Nipigon Memorial Hospital and McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay. When not working, Rosemary enjoyed crafting, including knitting and crocheting. Many of her friends and relatives will remember her generosity with results of her handiwork. She also took pride in her flower gardens. Throughout her life she experienced many challenges both personal and health related. She never let them defeat her. But her last challenge with incurable lung disease and congenital heart defect were insurmountable. She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara in 2002 and her dad, Douglas in 1994.



Mourning her loss, are her husband Sam and her daughter Catherine (Wyatt), her sisters Ginny (Jim Hair) and their children Jesse and Brendan, Connie May (Corey Cook) and her children Saxon and Hunter James and families and her brother Donnie May. She will be terribly missed by a large extended family and her dear friends Claire, Penny, Shirley and Denise with whom she worked closely over the years. She also had a special relationship with her stepdaughter, Olivia Ruberto and her close friend, Stanley Voogt. As per Rosemary`s wishes, no funeral will take place. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.





I give you this one thought

to keep

I am with you still I do

not sleep

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glints on snow

I am the sunlight on

ripened grain

I am the gentle autumn rain

When you awaken in the

morning`s hush

I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight

I am the soft stars that shine

at night

Do not think of me as gone I am with you still in each new dawn.

~ (Mary Elizabeth Frye)



