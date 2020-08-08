1/1
Rosemary May Ruberto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister and auntie, Rosemary May Ruberto on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her loving husband Sam and daughter Catherine by her side after a lengthy, courageous battle with lung disease. Rosemary was the third child and second daughter to Douglas and Barbara May of Schreiber, Ontario. She had a lengthy career in nursing as an R.P.N. first at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital and other healthcare facilities and finished her career at both Nipigon Memorial Hospital and McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay. When not working, Rosemary enjoyed crafting, including knitting and crocheting. Many of her friends and relatives will remember her generosity with results of her handiwork. She also took pride in her flower gardens. Throughout her life she experienced many challenges both personal and health related. She never let them defeat her. But her last challenge with incurable lung disease and congenital heart defect were insurmountable. She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara in 2002 and her dad, Douglas in 1994.

Mourning her loss, are her husband Sam and her daughter Catherine (Wyatt), her sisters Ginny (Jim Hair) and their children Jesse and Brendan, Connie May (Corey Cook) and her children Saxon and Hunter James and families and her brother Donnie May. She will be terribly missed by a large extended family and her dear friends Claire, Penny, Shirley and Denise with whom she worked closely over the years. She also had a special relationship with her stepdaughter, Olivia Ruberto and her close friend, Stanley Voogt. As per Rosemary`s wishes, no funeral will take place. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

I give you this one thought
to keep
I am with you still I do
not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glints on snow
I am the sunlight on
ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
When you awaken in the
morning`s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight
I am the soft stars that shine
at night
Do not think of me as gone I am with you still in each new dawn.
~ (Mary Elizabeth Frye)

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sargent & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved