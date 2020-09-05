

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our sister Rosina Rosso at St. Joseph's Hospital on September 2, 2020 at the age of 69.Rosina was born in Serra S. Bruno, the second oldest of five siblings. In 1964 she immigrated with her mother and siblings to Port Arthur, ON, to reunite with their father Nicola. She worked at various places but her last was at the Ministry of Government Services until her retirement.She met the love of her life Guiseppantonio and was married on November 26, 1977. They enjoyed making spaghetti sauce, growing their own vegetables in their small garden plot and preserving them. They spent the last 38 years devoted to each other and could be seen taking their daily walk in the mall and the marina.She is survived by her sister Assunta (Biagio) Tucci, brothers Bruno Carchidi and Frank (Margaurite) Carchidi, nieces Josie, Christina, Bradley, Bianca, Nick, Tammy, Susan, best friend Pat Macchi and cousins Rosi, Sue, Ralph and Frank.Predeceased by her husband Giuseppantonio, parents Giuseppina and Nicola Carchidi, brother Ralph Carchidi, aunt Pina Carchidi, aunt and uncle Carmela & Cosmo Zaffino, cousin Bruno Zaffino and many aunts and uncles in Italy and Canada.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Rd where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 150 people or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.