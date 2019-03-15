|
Rosita Gumtag passed away peacefully at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Rose was born on November 9, 1938 in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Her parents, Doric and Andrea Gumtang, were both teachers. Rose was the third child of four children: William (predeceased in 1997), Erlinda (predeceased when she was an infant), and Evelyn. Rose moved from Batac to Manila to attend the University of the Philippines. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work in 1957. Rose moved to Canada in 1967, starting in Toronto and travelled further north in 1971 to begin her 25-year career as a Psychiatric Social Worker at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital in Thunder Bay. It was while Rose was in Thunder Bay when Elsie Arao joined her in 1974. The most wonderful of relationships as a sister-in-law, and especially as a lifetime friend, is truly special and celebrated. Rose retired in 1996. In December 1999, Rose and Elsie moved back to Toronto, settling in Mississauga. Rose enjoyed vacations and had a great time visiting cities in Asia, North America and Europe. Rose travelled far but in all her journeys she always loved being with family and valued the strong bonds of friendships with those that she met along the way. She will be missed and her memory cherished.