Mrs. Rosy Ruth Galbraith, age 88 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Ruth was born in Rainy River District on February 24, 1931. She moved to Murillo at an early age and she worked various jobs to help raise her family. Ruth looked forward to spending many hours at Camp on Decourcey Lake each summer. Later in life, she enjoyed travelling. Ruth dearly loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always loved a visit with them. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her children Raymond Cole, Kathy Lloyd, Della Lien, Shelley Klassen, Cyndy Miles and Lorrie Baillie; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Sam Biro, Dan Biro, Rebecca Kenny and Marg MacMillan as well as numerous nieces nephews and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her first husband George Cole and second husband Colin Galbraith as well as her parents, two brothers and a sister at birth.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Ruth Galbraith will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00am in Redwood Park Church. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Ruth to the Renal Department at TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
