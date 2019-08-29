|
Roy was the youngest child of Martin and Rose-Anne Carey.
Roy was the youngest child of Martin and Rose-Anne Carey. He attended St. Andrew School, Port Arthur Collegiate, University of Western Ontario and St. Peter's Seminary in London, Ontario. He was ordained in 1950, the first diocesan Priest from Port Arthur. He said his first mass in St. Andrew's Church, the parish in which he was baptized and confirmed, on April 23, 1950. After serving as assistant in St. Patrick Cathedral, St. Anthony and Corpus Christi parishes, he was appointed pastor of St. Hilary Parish, Red Rock in 1957. He returned to Thunder Bay in 1971 as pastor of Corpus Christi Parish.
In 1979, Roy became President of the Catholic Church Extension Society of Canada, now Catholic Mission in Canada, headquartered in Toronto. When he returned to Thunder Bay in 1985, he was appointed pastor of St. Margaret Parish until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Knight's of Columbus for over 60 years. He served a number of terms as chairperson of the Priests Senate in the diocese and a term as President of the National Federation of Priests Senates. He was a member of the Thunder Bay Council of Clergy, serving one term as President.
In 1981, Roy was named a member of the Papal Household with the title of Monsignor. He served as Vicar General for Bishop Fred Henry and Bishop Fred Colli.
Monsignor Carey was predeceased by his parents Martin and Rose-Anne, his siblings Harold, Mickey, Sydney, Olive (Sandy) McMillan, Hazel (Bill) Matson, nephews Christian Taylor and Martin McMillan.
He is survived by his nephews Harry, Roy and Peter Matson and nieces Cathy Floyd and Betty Lou Taylor and their children as well as other relatives in the U.S.A.
The life, death and resurrection of Monsignor Carey will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 88 Clayte Street on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be at St. Margaret's R.C. Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m. For those who so desire, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation or to the Stephen Lewis Foundation for Aids Victims in Africa in memory of Monsignor Carey would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sargent & Son Family Funeral Home.
We thank you Lord for giving us this faithful and loving servant.
Monsignor we thank you, we love you and we will miss you.