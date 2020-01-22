|
|
The family of Roy H. Piovesana is heartbroken to announce his passing the morning of January 20th, 2020 after a massive heart attack. He was 77 years old.On-line Condolences may be sent to
Roy was a man who cared deeply about many things. A love of music started early with saxophone lessons at age eleven. He started playing professionally at the age of 15 and that continued until the night before his passing at a Roy Coran Big Band rehearsal.
From a young age he enjoyed many political discussions with his father which resulted in a passion for the study of history. He attended Lakehead University earning his MA (history) in 1969. He taught history at both Westgate and Hammarskjold High School where he enjoyed mentoring countless students. His love for photography is exemplified by many team portraits still hanging in the corridors.
In 2015 he was humbled to become a Fellow of Lakehead University when he and members of the first graduating class celebrated LU's 50th anniversary. Throughout the years Roy also cared about and dedicated himself to many other community organizations. He also served as a trustee with the Canadian Museum of Nature for eleven years.
Baptized and raised a Catholic, Roy ministered to his faith as a flautist at St. Dominic's Church Masses and as Archivist with Thunder Bay Roman Catholic Diocese.
Roy leaves as his legacy a number of historical writings including many articles and five published books. But the most important legacy he and his wife share is family.
Roy was predeceased by his parents, Enrico and Christine Piovesana, brothers-in-law Stanley Maronese and Ernest DellaVedova, several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, sisters Dina DellaVedova and Norma Maronese, son Mark Piovesana (Liz Mersch), daughters Angela Piovesana (Jarod Ramsfield) and Donna (Stefan) Kerry; grandchildren Derek (Brooke) Adduono, T.J. (Mary) Adduono, Andrew (Lauren) Adduono, Michael Piovesana (Sarah Hobson), Maria Piovesana and Logan Kerry; great-grandchildren Jackaay, Finn and Leo Adduono. Also survived by Auntie Frances Miault and several cousins in Canada and Italy.
Those wishing to make a donation in Roy's name might do so to the Roy Coran Memorial Scholarship LU or any charity of choice. Funeral services will take place at St Dominic's Church on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am with a visitation time beginning at 10:00 am.
Roy Piovesana will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
