It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Roy Toneguzzi on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He fought so hard to stay. Born into the world on August 16, 1947 and welcomed by his parents and 4 older siblings, Roy was a loyal "East Ender" who lived in his family home until his death. Roy had a strong faith- a Christian man of great integrity. He was kind, gentle, patient, and also a bit stubborn. He loved being outside working at his camp on Floral Beach, cooking with his wife Dixie, and entertaining their family and friends. He loved his family so much and we will all miss him dearly. Roy worked at Bowater for 37 years. He was a Council member of the Italian Hall (East End) and an original and lifetime member of the DaVinci Centre. He was an active Parish Council member at St. Peter's Church. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus 15995 Father Francois Maynard Council. Survived by wife and partner of 40 years Dixie, sons Darren (Dana), Chris (Shannon), daughter Leah Lawrence (Derek), and furry son Guido. Nonno will be especially missed by grandchildren Claire, Penny, Jaxon, Sophie, Quinn, Elloise and Eleanor. Also survived by brother Leo (Lillian) and sister Sadie Canzi, brothers-in-law Randy (Thea) and Jay McMonagle and many nieces and nephews.Online condolences
Predeceased by parents Albino and Antonietta, brother Louie (Netti), sister Dina Bragnalo (Bucky), brother-in-law Marcello Canzi, and father and mother-in-law George and Doreen McMonagle of Dryden. Sincere thank you to Dr. Ibrahim and the nurses at the Cancer Clinic. Also a special thank you to Dr. Kathy Simpson for her kindness, and the doctors and staff on 1A. Any donations can be made to the St. Peter's Catholic Church renovation fund. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family burial will take place, and a service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at a later date.
