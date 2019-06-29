|
|
February 24, 1924 -
June 26, 2019
It is with great respect that we announce the loss of our father Rudolf Matthew Czank, a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend. Born outside Budapest, Hungary on February 24, 1924 to Stefan and Theresa Czank. Immigrated to Canada at age 4. His family started a new life in Saskatchewan. Rudy met the love of his life, Vivian Young, when he was 25 years old. They married and raised 12 children together, leaving Saskatchewan to settle in Ontario. He guided us all with strength and honesty throughout our lives and kept a strong family bond that still exists in all of us. He was a force to be reckoned with. He gave his all to his family, working hard every day of his life to support us. Was selfless and giving in every way. We are better people with strong values because of him. Survived by wife of 70 years Vivian, children and grandchildren: Barry and Rose Czank (Samantha, Candace, Dawn and children, grandchildren and spouses); Joan and Peter Kaurin (Krista, Kimberly, PJ and Kady, their families and spouses); Alex (Marie, deceased) Goriup (Shyne); Irene and John Tait (Tina, deceased) (Tammy, deceased), Jordan, Paul and family; Steve and Debbie Czank (Jesse and family); David Czank (Michael, Shannon and family); Patricia and Roger Deschenes (Stacey, Stephanie and family); Judy and Ken Mayor (Jenna, Lisa and family); Marilyn and Greg Leiterman (Maddison, Mitchell and family); Carolyn and Patrick Hamilton (Melissa and Brooke); Theresa and Scott Russell (Brent and Hannah); Dr James Czank; his beloved canine friend Angel. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters, daughter Marie Goriup, granddaughters Tina Tait, Tammy Tait and grandson Len Pullan. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 11:00am. Celebration of life will follow at Prince Arthur Hotel at 2:00pm. Anyone wishing to donate: Ronald McDonald House - Thank you.
Our lives are better
because he was here.
Always loved,
Always remembered.
