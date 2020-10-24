It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband, Rudolph (Rudy) Joseph Cvornjek Jr., on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at the age of 68 after a hard-fought 2 year battle with prostate cancer.



Rudy was born on August 26th, 1952 in Linz, Austria to Rudolph and Helen Cvornjek, and as a family, they immigrated to Canada several years later. It is here, in Canada, that he forged lifelong friendships and memories and created a family of his own---his greatest pride.



From the time he could tie his own shoes, Rudy became a natural-born athlete. He participated in and coached many sports including basketball, baseball, broom-ball, curling, and golf. His whole life, he cheered for sports teams that were wanna-be winners---namely the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only did Rudy have the agility to dribble a ball or swing a club, he also had an ear for music, especially while playing the drums with the Bluenotes and the Polka Pals. Rudy's athleticism, charisma and musical talents were what caught the eye of his wife, Hanya, to whom he was married for 36 years.



Volunteering his time and energy to anyone who needed it was something Rudy was known for; he never refused a request for help. This can be attested by family, friends, strangers, and the many organizations to which he dedicated his time. Rudy was always there to lend a hand with a smile on his face. As a man of faith, Rudy was a long-time parishioner and usher at St. Margaret's Church where he was best known for his warm welcomes.



When Rudy wasn't helping fix a fence, shovel a driveway, or move furniture for a friend, he could be found relaxing at Garden Lake fishing for his next supper; this was a place where he could find solace. He also found an odd sense of satisfaction from maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn cut on a 45 degree angle---a quirk he has passed on to his daughter, Michelle. Rudy also enjoyed walks with his fur grandchild, Coco, a daily routine they both relished for the fresh air and companionship.



Anyone who knew “Hunky”, his affectionate nickname by many of his close friends, was captivated by his charisma, contagious laughter, and genuine concern for others. But what mattered most to Rudy was his family; he always put their needs before his own. His wife and daughter were his world, and his concern was always for their well-being, even in his final days. When he could no longer take care of his girls, as he affectionately called them, they, in turn, lovingly cared for him.



Rudy is survived by and will be forever missed by his wife, Hanya, and daughter, Michelle; his mother, Helen Cvornjek; his siblings Mary (Peter) Salenius, Evelyn Sabotic, and Annie (Nykola) Dimoski; his many nieces and nephews; his large extended family throughout the Greater Toronto Area; and his many close friends. Rudy is predeceased by his father, Rudy Cvornjek Sr.; grandparents, Stefan and Anika Cvornjek and Stefan and Karolina Kuzmic; in-laws, Mykhaylo and Maria Tarnawsky; and nephew, Christopher Cousins.



Our utmost gratitude is extended to Dr. Del Paggio, Dr. Hagerty, Dr. Bezanson, Dr. Francis, and long-time family physician and friend, Dr. Kennedy. Also to the nurses and staff at the Cancer Clinic for their exceptional care---we thank you. We also extend our deepest thanks to Dr. Migay and the staff of 4 North at St. Joseph's Hospital for providing end of life care.



A private invite only Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in St. Margaret's R.C. Church celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sargent & Son Facebook page. Friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in St. Margaret's Church. We invite attendees of both the visitation and funeral services to wear one of Rudy's favourite jerseys - Yankees, Cowboys, or Leafs - as a tribute to his memory and love of these teams.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Margaret's Church building fund, 88 Clayte St.





“It is not the length of life, but the depth of life.”



Until we meet again, we will love you forever.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.