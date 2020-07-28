On July 23, 2020 Rudolph (Rudy) Peter Shafranski passed away in his home unexpectedly. He was predeceased by his mother and father Anna and Stanislaw Shafranski. He leaves behind his wife Sharon Shafranski and their three children Dinajeanne Ducharme, Cassandra Shafranski, and Douglas Shafranski (Diane). Along with his six grandchildren Aaron, Gregory, Sayshell, Ryelee, Doug Jr., and Kaymen. As well as his brothers and sisters Tamara (John), Stanley (Lorna), Donna (Jon), Joseph (Cheryl) and brother-in-law Fredrick (Bud) Fisher. Rudy was born on April 10, 1948 in Germany. He came to Canada at the age of 3. He started his career at Northern Woods at the age of 16 and worked there until he retired at the age of 52. During the last 20 years of his retirement he enjoyed his family and friends, gardening, barbecuing, and "relaxing". He enjoyed his days relaxing and soaking up the sun. He will sadly and forever be missed by his wife, family and friends. There will be a small private family burial service. At a later date, August 2, 2020, there will be a Celebration of his Life for close family and friends. Please contact 620-0221 for information.





Forever in our Hearts xoxo