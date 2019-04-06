|
Mr. Rudy Gillis, age 78 yrs, resident of Raith, ON, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side on March 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Anna, children Douglas (Louise) and Koren (Joe), six grandchildren, and three great-grand children, one brother and four sisters. According to his wishes, a private family grave side service has taken place. He enjoyed playing his guitar and had a wonderful singing voice. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his neighbours, and especially his dog Wanda. If friends and family so desire, donations to Thunder Bay and District Humane Society Rosslyn Road would be greatly appreciated, as he had a great love for animals. Online condolences
