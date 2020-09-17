1/2
Russel Andrew Brown
1929 - 2020
The family of Russel Andrew Brown are saddened to share the news of his passing peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on Monday, September 14th, 2020.

Dad was born to Francis and Mira Brown on July 6th, 1929, at the homestead in Scoble Township, Fort William, Ontario. He grew up on the family farm in Scoble and learned to be independent. He trapped and worked the farm from a very young age until he left the farm to work full time in the bush camps. He then moved to Brantford where he met the love of his life, Patsy. They were married in April 1951 a short time after they met. After the birth of their first child, they moved to Fort William and completed their family with three more children. He worked various jobs until July 1958 when he was hired by the Fort William Fire Department. He retired from the fire department in 1988 as a District Chief.

Family was his life. Everything he did was for his family.

Music was a big part of Dad's life from a young age until his last performance at the Mother's Day Tea at Pioneer Ridge last year. He could been seen playing his guitar, singing with his band and volunteering at many of the senior homes in Thunder Bay until he "retired" at the age of 85!

He was happiest in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed many years at "The Highrise" on the farm at Mabella.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Patricia, his son, Douglas (Joleen), daughters, Connie (Bob), Leslie, Melanie (Mark), twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Laura McGucken, Jennie Fleming, and Eileen Baryluk. Predeceased by his brothers Willis Brown and Royden Brown, and his sisters Helen Soucy and Myrl Varlow.

A private memorial service by invitation only will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date and notice will be published to allow all those who knew and loved "Gamps" to gather and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, Dad requested those wishing to make donations, donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Thunder Bay Firefighter Toys for Tots.

"Gamps" was a kind, humble and honest man and the heart of the Brown family.

We will miss him.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
First Presbyterian Church
