Mr. Russell Edward Hurst, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 55. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his mom and dad Margaret and Roger Hurst, his sister Lisa (Chris) and his nephews Kenneth and Matthew. Also left to remember him, is his lifelong best friend Glen Strasdin. He was a very fine son, a quiet man with a huge heart and loved his fishing and hunting trips with dad and Glen.
Cremation will take place and a private family internment will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020.


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
