Russell Stock White
In Loving Memory of
RUSSELL STOCK WHITE

August 4, 1942 –
October 7, 2020

Russell will be lovingly remembered by his wife Suzanne, children Danny, Faron (Magdalena) White, Larry White and Edward (Deirdre Alfred) White, grandchildren Farena, Analena, Kartir, Konnrad, Keenen, Stanley, Albert, Alexis and Victer as well as sister Ramona (Sam) James of Thunder Bay, ON. He is predeceased by Mrs. Aurore Crespeigne who loved him as her own, brothers Robbie and Pete, sister Ione as well as his favourite dog Corky. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to The Salvation Army through the Red Lake Chapel, Box 237, Red Lake, ON P0V 2M0.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
