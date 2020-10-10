Ruth Barrett

Ruth's family is saddened to announce her passing, Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 92.



Ruth was born in Saskatchewan and spent her childhood in Churchill, MB. It was there she met her future husband Stewart. After their marriage in 1948 the couple relocated to Port Arthur; Stewart became a co-owner of Woodside Machine Shop & Foundry.



Soon they welcomed four daughters and built a new family home on Windsor Street. Ruth was a busy homemaker, always involved in her children's activities and shuttling them to ski hills and lessons. Since 1954 she spent summers at the family camp on Kabaigon Bay, Shebandowan. Swimming, water sports and nature filled those days and she continued to enjoy camp until last summer.



Ruth was an amazing seamstress, creating clothes and costumes for her daughters. In later years she became an avid quilter. Each Christmas she baked hundreds of shortbread cookies for friends and family. She was generous to everyone around her.



Ruth was independent until a serious fall late in 2018. Most recently she was a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor. The four month lockdown of long term care homes related to Covid-19 was a challenging time for Ruth, but she made the most of being separated from family. Ruth spoke highly of her care providers on the Bluebell Unit, appreciating the kindness of housekeepers, PSWs and nursing staff. Thank you to Dr. Skunta for her medical care.



Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Stewart in 1976, her parents Arthur and Vera Anderson and son-in-law John Winslow. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Lois Chivers-Wilson, Arlene Thomson (Dave), Shirley Sabotig (Joe) and Wendy Winslow. Ruth was very proud of her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and surrounded herself with their photos. She will be sadly missed by Robert (Jenny) Chivers-Wilson, David (Lisa) Chivers-Wilson, Stewart (Marie) Thomson, Ashley (Sebastian) Thomson, Paul Sabotig, Caroline Sabotig (Spencer), Evan (Lisa) Winslow.



Ruth's life was well-lived, enriching her family with incredible memories. A private family service will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery.



Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the “Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign” through the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation