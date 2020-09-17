Ruth Biloski

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ruth (Laura) Biloski on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Ruth was an avid gardener who spent hours tending to her flowers and vegetables. Her love of Elvis was well known and she passed peacefully listening to the sounds of "The King".



Before retiring Ruth worked as a personal support worker dedicated to caring for others. Ruth will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Dave (Marilyn) and Darlene; sister Beatrice; brothers Freddy and Carmen; grandchildren Troy (Nancy), Valerie, Devon (Grace), Melisa and John-Cole.



Ruth was predeceased by her parents; husband John; sisters Irene, Mary, Marjorie and Gladys; and her brothers Arnold, Clifford and Wilford.



Respecting Ruth's wishes there will be no funeral services. Ruth will be cremated and her remains joined with her beloved husband John.