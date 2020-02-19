|
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Ruth Marianna Burke announce her peaceful passing while the snow fell on February 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Ruth smiled and took her last breath with her loving niece by her side at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Ruth was born on September 3, 1937 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She was raised in Pigeon River where she loved the outdoors, spending time with her brother, parents and son hunting and fishing. This joy of the outdoors carried on throughout her life as evidenced by her weekly drives to Mission Marsh where she found peace watching all of the wildlife. Ruth also loved to garden, growing flowers was her specialty. She would always sacrifice her perfectly coloured and manicured nails for a chance to get her hands into the earth.
At the young age of 15, she saved her money and travelled alone to Winnipeg and obtained her hairdressing certificate which was her profession for over 50 years.
She was a volunteer at Dawson Court for many years, where she brought joy to many female residents doing their nails and spending quality time with them.
Ruth was an active member of Harmony United Church, formerly Knox United Church.
Ruth's family was very important to her. She loved getting together with them for all of life's special occasions. Many happy times were had at Uncle Billy and Auntie Ruth's home on Hodder Avenue.
Ruth is survived by her son Wade Flink; grandsons Jason Flink and Shawn Flink (Madison); great grandchildren Jordan and Jari. Auntie Ruth was a wonderful and very much loved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt to nieces and nephews Colleen Thompson (Tom, Robert, Jill, Michael, Carrie, Owen, Lillia); Lori Zamal (Joe, Amanda, Jamie); Shelley Zamalynski; Lisa Brygidyr (Darci); Krista Brygidyr (Kyle, Malcolm); Darcy Hagberg; Val Massalin (Frank, Amy); Relita Hagberg (Ryan, Ben); Susan Burke; Melissa Haight (Tom). She will be dearly missed by many friends including her good friends Cathy and Ann. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill Burke, parents Arvid and Tekla Flink, brother Arnold Flink, sister-in-law Emiliene Stranges, brother and sister-in-law Edward and Helen Burke, nieces and nephews Sue Hagberg, Maxine Brygidyr, Mike Zamal and David Hagberg.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, 499 North Cumberland Street, officiated by Rev. Joyce Fergus-Moore and Rev. David Silliman. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Following the reception, a private family interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Thank you to the wonderful and caring nursing and physiotherapy staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care of Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Northern Cancer Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital or to the charity of your choice.