|
|
Mar. 18, 1951 – Aug. 13, 2014
If we could have a lifetime wish
a dream that would come true,
We'd pray to God
with all our hearts
for yesterday and you.
A thousand words
can't bring you back
we know because we've tried,
Neither will a thousand tears
we know because we've cried.
You left behind our broken hearts
and happy memories too,
But we never wanted memories
we only wanted you.
We love and miss you.
~Husband George; children Anne, Jen, Sara, George Jr.; Grandchildren,
Great-Granddaughter
and Spouses