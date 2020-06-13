Ruth Cutbush
Ruth Katherine (Appel) Cutbush passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 after a short illness. Cremation has taken place with no service as per Ruth's request. She was laid to rest beside her son Dale at Dryden Cemetery. Surviving is son Dean Cronier, granddaughters: Angie, Rachelle (Chris), Monique (James), eight great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. Special thanks to Ruth's sister Marlene, who was always by her side until the end.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
