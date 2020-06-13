Ruth Cutbush

Ruth Katherine (Appel) Cutbush passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 after a short illness. Cremation has taken place with no service as per Ruth's request. She was laid to rest beside her son Dale at Dryden Cemetery. Surviving is son Dean Cronier, granddaughters: Angie, Rachelle (Chris), Monique (James), eight great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. Special thanks to Ruth's sister Marlene, who was always by her side until the end.





Thank you,

may she rest in peace.