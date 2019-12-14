|
|
May 22, 1919 –
November 20, 2019
Ruth Dorothy Sutherland, of Chartwell Isabella, age 100 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born and raised in Fort William, daughter of the late pioneers John H. and Ethel M. Irwin, she attended Isabella Public School and FWCI where she met Alan Sutherland, “Sudsy”, the love of her life. In August 2011 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. While Alan was in the navy (lieutenant commander) they were married in Victoria, BC and later stationed in Halifax. After the war they settled back in Fort William with their son John until Alan's job took them to North Vancouver, BC for many years before retiring to Penticton, BC for 17 years. After Alan's passing in October 2011, Ruth stayed briefly in Calgary with her son and family before moving back to her hometown of Thunder Bay. Ruth loved her Chartwell family surrounded by the love and warmth she received from both the staff and her many friends there for the last 7 years. She was always a very social person and enjoyed a variety of activities including driving, golf, bowling, bridge, curling, bingo, card games, scrabble, camping and fishing, etc. In 1952 she was a member of the ladies FW Curling Club championship team. Ruth knew the importance of exercise and worked hard at keeping her body strong, walking every day and never allowing her diminished eyesight to become an inhibiting disability. As an animal lover, she always had a special place in her heart for her corgi dogs but most especially she loved her grandchildren and more recently, her great grandchildren. Her other great love was the church and all that it encompassed. Together, Ruth and Alan enjoyed travelling to many places including Hawaii, Mexico, California, Alaska, etc. Ruth is survived by her son John (Bridget) Sutherland and grandchildren Arran and Zoie Sutherland of Calgary, granddaughter Julie Menten (Dave Schubert) and great granddaughter Maya of North Vancouver, grandson Craig (Shauni) Sutherland and great grandchildren Liam, Shyla and Rylee of Calgary. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was predeceased by her husband Alan, parents John and Ethel Irwin and a sister (in infancy), brother and sister-in-law Jack and Jessie Irwin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Len and Maxine Sutherland. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and celebration of Ruth's life will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 808 Ridgeway Street with The Venerable Deborah H. Kraft, Rector and Archdeacon officiating. A private family interment will take place in the family plot at Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ruth to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, any animal group, or a charity of your choice.