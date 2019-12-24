|
1933-2019
Ruth (Hay, Stone) passed away peacefully at Pinewood Court on Monday, December 23, 2019. Ruth was born in Fort William, Ontario and raised in Westfort. She was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. Ruth married Bill Hay September 19, 1951, after Bill's passing she married Dacre Topp, July 8, 1992. She was a member of the Bell Knitting Club and a member of Thunder Bay Quilters Guild. She is survived by her daughter Barbara, son David (Diane Tracey), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brother Alan Stone (Lynn), brother-in-law Walter Reszitnyk and sister-in-law Barbara Stone. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Edna, sister Audrey, brother Larry, husbands Bill Hay and Dacre Topp, and son Donald Hay. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay. Cremation has taken place a Celebration of Life will be held at a later
date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
