It is with great sorrow that the family of Ruth Marion Barrow (Ackerman), resident of Roseview Manor announce her passing at age 82 on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. Ruth was born February 8th, 1937 in Sunshine, Ontario. Ruth was a loving wife for 50 years to her husband George who predeceased her in December 2005. Ruth was predeceased by her father Eric Ackerman and mother Hilma Ackerman (Ryynanen). We watched and saw you quickly fade away,
Ruth and George enjoyed many years of winter vacations in Florida, trips to the East and West Coasts and many other destinations including Europe & Hawaii. Later Ruth enjoyed many special travels with her dear friend Marlene, including trips to North Africa, Alaska, Europe.
Ruth was a Certified General Accountant and served her entire career 1962-1993 with the Lakehead Board of Education retiring as Supervisor of Accounting. After her retirement she enjoyed lunch dates with former Board of Education colleagues, outings with sister Inga, attending Church with Nel, vacationing in Florida and spending time with her beloved dog Sammy.
One of Ruth's many achievements was serving as the first female leader of the Thunder Bay Air Cadets. She obtained her CGA, all while working full time, being a wife and mother to 2 small children. Ruth was a member of Toastmasters, Retired Teachers of Ontario, and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Ruth was quite the little prankster had a great sense of humour, sharing many laughs with husband George, family & friends. On the other hand she, was respected for her tireless work ethic, graciousness, etiquette, integrity, kindness, loyalty, and concern for others.
Ruth enjoyed hosting events such as annual pool parties, Boxing Day celebrations with George and family. Over the years Ruth enjoyed bowling, yoga, photography, ceramics, artistry needle point, travel, gardening. She had a huge zest for life and was willing to try and take on anything.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Leanne Wilson (Scott), Adrian Barrow, grandchildren Ryan and Evan and sister Inga Vantour (Bill), nieces and nephews.
Service for Ruth will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11am at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 10 Farrand St. Thunder Bay.
If people so desire a donation to the Alzheimer (Dementia) Society, Humane Society or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay,
Sadly missed, forever loved, never forgotten.
