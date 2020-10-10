Ryan H. Nickerson: Oct. 12th 1958 – Oct. 1st 2020
Hugh E. Nickerson: Jan. 13th 1993 – Oct. 1st 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ryan and his son Hugh Nickerson. Their family takes comfort in the knowledge they died doing something they both loved: fishing together surrounded by the beauty of the Capilano River in North Vancouver. Ryan was born to Hugh A. and Pauline Nickerson (nee Lysak) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He recently celebrated 32 years of happily married life with his loving wife Barb Rogers. Hugh E. Nickerson was born to Ryan and Barb in North Vancouver, BC. They are both survived by Barb and Emily (Jamie), daughter of Ryan and sister to Hugh. In Thunder Bay, they leave behind the families of Ryan's brothers Randy (Jan) and Rob (Donna); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. For a full obituary, please visit mckenziefuneralservice.com
. There will be a celebration of Ryan's and Hugh's life for family and friends in the future. If you wish to donate in their memory, contributions may be made to North Shore Rescue.