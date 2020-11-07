

June 28, 1992 –

October 26, 2020



Ryan, may you find the peace you were looking for.

You will remain forever in our hearts.

We were so proud of you and love you so much



- Your Family



With broken hearts, we announce that Ryan Michael Strandberg, at the age of 28, unfortunately made the decision to leave us on Monday, October 26, 2020.Ryan was born on June 28, 1992 in Thunder Bay. He enjoyed being around family and going on trips with his siblings and extended family members.Ryan will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his father George (Brenda) Strandberg and mother Susan Strandberg (nee Kelso); his siblings Drew Strandberg (Janine and son Oscar), Sara Strandberg, Ashley Nadon, Owen Nadon (Julie and son Jensen); his grandfather Doug Kelso as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his grandparents, Oscar and Jennie Strandberg and nanny, Lorraine Kelso.We cannot express enough gratitude to the OPP Officers of Fort Frances and Thunder Bay for their utmost compassion in helping us through this difficult time.Cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Ryan to the Shelter House, Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or Crisis Response Program would be greatly appreciated.Mental Health is a serious disorder, but unrecognized in it's severity and leaves behind so much pain and sorrow. All of us know people who struggle with their mental health. In honour of Ryan, please reach out to them and see how they are doing.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.