With very broken hearts the Madigan and Andreason families announce the unexpected passing of Ryan William Scott Madigan, at the age of 41 years.



Ryan was born on December 13, 1978 to Maryann Madigan and Gary Fisher. He was a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay, spending the majority of his childhood in the Crown Street area.. In his younger days he enjoyed skate boarding, snow boarding and building and refurbishing BMX bikes.



As a young adult Ryan was given the opportunity to work for the Keating family businesses for approximately 10 years. Ryan was very proud of his work and his boss and co-workers always saw his potential and knew he was a hard worker.



At the age of 23, Ryan welcomed his daughter Taryn who came with her big sister Shyla - Ryan was in love! Three years later he and Jesica welcomed their son Nolan. Ryan was known for being a proud father, always willing to play, go on an adventure, or teach the kids his housekeeping skills! Ryan always made sure he was told his kids he loved them and to never forget that.



Ryan loved all animals, and they loved him. There wasn't an animal or child that wasn't drawn to him, we always said it was because they could sense that they were safe with him.



Over the years, Ryan met many people from all walks of life and everyone has shared the same message of how kind, respectful and helpful he was, as well as his ability to leave you with a smile.



To mourn his passing are his mother Maryann Madigan, his three children Shyla, Taryn and Nolan and their mother and the love of his life, Jesica Andreason, sisters Leanne (Derek) and Kerry-Lynn, nieces Ashley (Brett), Emma, Mila and nephew Wil, along with his great nieces Dakota and Ryan (his namesake) and great nephew Brody. Ryan's father Gary and brother Rob Fisher both in Calgary, AB, and many other relatives too numerous to mention.



Predeceased by his nanny, Leafy Madigan (1989), grandfather Edward Madigan (2013) and uncle Robert Madigan (2014). I know they have my son safely wrapped in their arms, he was loved by so many.



Our family would like to acknowledge that Ryan fought to overcome his addiction. All the love in the world didn't stand a chance against this demon. Please remember addiction does not discriminate, so love your person while they are here because you never know what day their battle will come to an end.



We love you Ryan with all our hearts, gone but never forgotten. xoxo



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we will be setting up an account for his children at Bay Credit Union on Algoma Street.





