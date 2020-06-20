It is with sadness that the MacGillivray family announce the death of Sidney Richard MacGillivray, aged 80 years, in the early morning hours of Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital in Arnprior, Ontario. Born in July of 1939 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Richard was an only child raised in austerity following the great depression and the dawn of WWII. A graduate of Saint John High School in 1957, Richard pursued further education at the University of New Brunswick, where he was earned Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degrees in English literature. In 1963 Richard accepted a position as a sessional lecturer at the Lakehead College of Arts, Science and Technology in Port Arthur, Ontario, becoming a founding member of the new Lakehead University faculty. These were heady days of starting a family and completing his doctorate through the University of Alberta. Richard was a devoted professor of English literature whose dry wit and ability to engage and relate literary texts to today's world inspired countless students who passed through his lecture halls; he also proved an able administrator on various committees and governance bodies throughout his tenure. His scholarly works and papers, although not numerous, are noted for their clarity in purpose, original perspective and compelling theses covering extraordinarily varied areas of expertise. Richard was a stalwart professor of Lakehead University's Department of English for over 39 years. Predeceased by his parents Sidney Lloyd MacGillivray and Eva Turcotte (nee McCutcheon), Richard will be missed by children Keith (Hilary), Lisa (Evan), Blair (Renee), and devoted friend and wife of 58 years, Nancy Gorham, and his companion of recent years, Betty Rumball. Dearly-loved “Grampie” to Olivia, Abigail, Maggie, Erin, Owen, Liam and Grace. Richard is also survived by his cherished uncle Everett MacGillivray, aged 95 years, of Toronto, Ontario. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A service for Richard be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.



“And they belonged to that very small class of persons who still read, who have mind and leisure to find companionship in books.

George Robert Gissing (1857-1903)



