It is with great sadness the family of Sadie Bernice Johnston (nee Smith) announce her passing on February 4, 2020 at the age of 94, after a long illness. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 12, 1925, she attended school there and worked part time at Eaton's Canada. During the war at a serviceman's dance, she met her future husband Don and married him on November 25, 1944. They moved to Fort William in 1948. Here Bernice and Don raised two sons and became active members of the community. Bernice was a member of the choir at First Presbyterian Church as well as the Evening Guild. As her sons grew, Bernice worked at various jobs including Bryan's Ladies Wear and McKellar Hospital. In 1965 she was hired as a construction clerk by Bell Canada, a position she held until retirement in 1985. She also volunteered as a counselor with a breast cancer survivors group. Bernice is survived by her sons Douglas (Kim) and Allan; grandchildren Zoe (Kevin), Andrea (Michael), Jessica (Mike), Sarah and Michelle (Mike); great grandchildren Jacob, Ronin and Abigail. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband Don, brother Kenneth Smith, sister Gwen Smith and parents Matthew Burton and Jean Finley Smith. On line condolences at:
Cremation has taken place at Bernice's request. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, Thunder Bay, with a family internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Breast Cancer Research would be appreciated.
