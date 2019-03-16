|
The family of Sadie Bodnar are sad to announce her passing in the early morning of March 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Fort William to John and Anna Hodwitz (Hodowanec) on January 4, 1930, and was the youngest of five siblings. As an infant the family moved to Slate River and operated a prosperous market garden. She married Donald Bodnar in 1949 and together they raised two children. Sadie was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking trips to the casinos. She was Gramma to all the young people she met and made sure nobody left her house hungry. She was an active member of Broadway United Church and a life member of the Moose. Sadie was predeceased by her husband Donald (1979), her parents John and Anna, her siblings; Stella Sopko, Carrie Iven, Bill Hodwitz and Jim Hodwitz. She is survived by her son John (Barb) and daughter Lorna Albertini (Randy). She was very proud of her six grandchildren; Jill Bodnar (Chris McNeill), Joel Bodnar (Chantel), Brock Bodnar, Jordan Albertini (Krista), Nathan Albertini (Megan) and Breanne Case (Tim). Also surviving are her 12 great grandchildren who provided her with hours of entertainment. During her short illness, Sadie was cared for by the excellent nurses and doctors at TBRHSC. She has been cremated and will be interred at a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society and the Heart and Stroke Fund.On-line Condolences
Sadie Bodnar will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
