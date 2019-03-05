|
Mrs. Sally Darlene Adderley (nee Squier) age 83 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday February 28, 2019.
Sally was born in Port Arthur on November 14, 1935. She attended Pine Street and Prospect public schools and Hillcrest (Tech.) High School. Upon graduation, Sally was employed by Ontario Hydro doing clerical work. Mom excelled at typing and shorthand and would edit university students' essays and reports part-time. Mom would later return to working at Ontario Hydro after her youngest had reached high school age as she loved the social interaction, and retired upon the birth of her first grandchild.
Sally met the love of her life, Jack Adderley, while she was in high school, and after Jack graduated and returned from the University of New Brunswick, they were married in 1956. Their first born, Jeff, arrived exactly one year later on their anniversary. Dad was employed by Abitibi and they lived the first several years of their married life in Auden Ontario, returning to Port Arthur in the early ‘60s. As a family, we also lived for a very brief period in Pine Falls Manitoba while dad was furthering his career with Abitibi, and then returned to Thunder Bay.
Mom and dad were members of St. Paul's United Church, and were especially active when they were raising their young family. Mom was very involved with the U.C.W., and spent decades helping with baking, rummage sales, teas, and other events. Sally loved the family camp at Mackenzie Beach, where she spent her summers with her young children while her husband worked in the bush during those years. She enjoyed every season at the cottage; x-country skiing and skating in the winter, and frolicking in the water in the summer. Her children's love of everything outdoors was fostered in these years. Dad had taught mom to ski, and growing up we had annual family ski memberships at Mt. Baldy spending every weekend on the slopes. Mom loved to dance, and enjoyed many years with Faye Gleeson and her dance group. Sally's main interests were her family, her friends, her camp, her backyard pool, and her beautiful flower beds. She had pets all her life, and found great comfort in having her Tiger cat with her after dad's passing.
Sally had an exuberant personality and a true zest for life. She loved people, entertaining, and became an excellent cook over the years. Mom and dad had many lifelong friends and relatives who enjoyed mom's famous dinners and hostess skills. We remember some wild parties, full of mom's giggles and laughter, punctuated with Uncle Wally's jokes and games. When Aunt Shirley and Uncle John came to visit, the sauna was on, the gin was flowing, and the laughter, hoots, and giggles never stopped. Mom will always be remembered as being joyful, kind, sweet and sassy.
Missing her will be her son Jeff, daughters Pam and Barb (Wendy), her grandchildren Michaela, Teslyn, Leeland and Kelton; as well as her sister Shirley and family in Vancouver, and also nieces, nephews, and other family members abroad.
Sally was predeceased by her husband Jack, parents William and Beatrice Squier, mother- and father-in-law Hazel and Charles Adderley, brother-in-law Charlie Adderley, brother-in-law John Milligan, nephew Kent Milligan, and brother Billy.
We would like to acknowledge and thank the various caregivers who looked after mom with kindness and compassion during her decline, especially those who provided care in her final years at Hogarth Riverview Manor.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life reception on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore St. at James. Private interment will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens next to her husband.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Sally to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.