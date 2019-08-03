Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wojcik's Privately Owned Crematorium
2157 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB R4H 0A9
(204) 897-4665
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Huggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Mae Huggard


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Mae Huggard Obituary


(nee KAISER – KEIZOR)
1929 – 2019

On Saturday, July 27, 2019 Sally passed away at the age of 90 years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; and close friends Janet Jones and Dale Clough of The Pas, MB who called her mom. She was predeceased by her parents Emilia and Stanley; and husband Robert in 2007 after 57 years of marriage. Sally was born in Selkirk, MB to parents Emilia and Stanley Keizor, but was registered with the wrong spelling in school. She married Robert July 8, 1950. They lived in Selkirk, MB, Victoria, BC and Thunder Bay, ON before settling in Winnipeg in 1977. She had many jobs beginning with sewing and ending as a bookkeeper. She made three lone trips to Australia and corresponded with many friends. Sally was an avid reader. No matter how she felt or what the weather was doing, she would feed her dear birds and squirrels outdoors twice a day. In compliance with her wishes, no funeral service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Clements Anglican Church Cemetery in Selkirk, MB.

Condolences may be sent to
www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com

WOJCIK'S
Funeral Chapel &
Crematorium
2157 Portage Avenue
204-897-4665
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now