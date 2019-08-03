|
|
(nee KAISER – KEIZOR)
1929 – 2019
On Saturday, July 27, 2019 Sally passed away at the age of 90 years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; and close friends Janet Jones and Dale Clough of The Pas, MB who called her mom. She was predeceased by her parents Emilia and Stanley; and husband Robert in 2007 after 57 years of marriage. Sally was born in Selkirk, MB to parents Emilia and Stanley Keizor, but was registered with the wrong spelling in school. She married Robert July 8, 1950. They lived in Selkirk, MB, Victoria, BC and Thunder Bay, ON before settling in Winnipeg in 1977. She had many jobs beginning with sewing and ending as a bookkeeper. She made three lone trips to Australia and corresponded with many friends. Sally was an avid reader. No matter how she felt or what the weather was doing, she would feed her dear birds and squirrels outdoors twice a day. In compliance with her wishes, no funeral service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Clements Anglican Church Cemetery in Selkirk, MB.
Condolences may be sent to
www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com
WOJCIK'S
Funeral Chapel &
Crematorium
2157 Portage Avenue
204-897-4665