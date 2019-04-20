|
Mrs. Sally Schelling, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on April 16, 2019.
Sally was born in England on August 28, 1952 and immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her parents, at the age of 5. Sally married Greg Priscott (deceased) in 1971 and obtained her Canadian citizenship in 1976. In 1999, she married Toby (Patrick) Schelling. She loved to spend her summers with Toby at their trailer on Whitefish Lake at the Whitefish Resort. Sally worked in the insurance industry for 44 years, retiring in 2017 and was an active member of the Army Navy Airforce Unit 257.
Sally is survived by her much loved and spoiled dog Sam; husband Toby Schelling; daughter Kelly (Tracy) and son Shaun (Erin); granddaughters Logan, Sydney and Emma; brothers Philip (Donna), Robert (Penny) and David (Sheryl) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 28, 2019 between 1:00 and 5:00 pm at the ANAF Unit 257 (610 Simpson Street). In lieu of flowers donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street.
