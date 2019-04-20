Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Schelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Schelling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Schelling Obituary

Mrs. Sally Schelling, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on April 16, 2019.
 
Sally was born in England on August 28, 1952 and immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her parents, at the age of 5. Sally married Greg Priscott (deceased) in 1971 and obtained her Canadian citizenship in 1976. In 1999, she married Toby (Patrick) Schelling. She loved to spend her summers with Toby at their trailer on Whitefish Lake at the Whitefish Resort. Sally worked in the insurance industry for 44 years, retiring in 2017 and was an active member of the Army Navy Airforce Unit 257.
 
Sally is survived by her much loved and spoiled dog Sam; husband Toby Schelling; daughter Kelly (Tracy) and son Shaun (Erin); granddaughters Logan, Sydney and Emma; brothers Philip (Donna), Robert (Penny) and David (Sheryl) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.
 
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 28, 2019 between 1:00 and 5:00 pm at the ANAF Unit 257 (610 Simpson Street). In lieu of flowers donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
 
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpler Times Cremation
Download Now