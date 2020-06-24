Salvatore passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



Born on August 21, 1927, at a young age he emigrated from Italy to Canada with his wife. He held many positions ranging from bush worker to cleaner until he was hired by Bombardier where he retired at the age of 63.



Aside from family and work, his true passion was gardening. He would spend his days from sunup to sundown tending to his many gardens. He had a greenhouse for his tomatoes, cucumbers and herbs. He also had multiple gardens outside for his potatoes, peas, lima beans and more. His talent with gardening nourished his family throughout their lives.



Salvatore is survived by his son Gino Caruso, daughter Emanuela McLean (Caruso) and grandson Joe Caruso. He was predeceased by his wife Caterina Caruso and his granddaughter Kathleen Rosemarie McLean.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (TODAY) in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church. Services will conclude in the chapel.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.