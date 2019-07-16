Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Samuel Smellie Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Samuel Smellie Graham Obituary


DR. SAMUEL SMELLIE GRAHAM, MB, ChB, MPH, CD, SBStJ

There were no more rabbits in the hat. On July 11, 2019 , after over seven years of surgeries and challenges and recoveries that defied belief, Sam died at home, according to his wishes, in the presence of family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Lakeview Presbyterian Church. Private interment will take place at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley at Algoma.

If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation – Orthopaedic Fund or Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon would be appreciated.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Of Thunder Bay
Download Now