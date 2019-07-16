|
|
DR. SAMUEL SMELLIE GRAHAM, MB, ChB, MPH, CD, SBStJ
There were no more rabbits in the hat. On July 11, 2019 , after over seven years of surgeries and challenges and recoveries that defied belief, Sam died at home, according to his wishes, in the presence of family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Lakeview Presbyterian Church. Private interment will take place at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley at Algoma.
If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation – Orthopaedic Fund or Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon would be appreciated.
