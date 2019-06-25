|
Mrs. “Sandy” Sandra Mary Atwill, 74 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon. Sandy grew up in Nipigon in the house behind her parents' restaurant on Front Street. She met the love of her life Eddie, in her childhood, across the back lane from her house. At 19, Sandy moved to Winnipeg to complete secretarial school. She enjoyed city life, trips to Eaton's and the Bay, taking in shows, and meeting new friends. She returned to Nipigon in 1964 to begin a career at Ontario Hydro in a secretarial role. Sandy and Eddie began their courtship shortly after. They married at St. Mary's Anglican Church on February 5, 1966. Sandy and Ed started a family in their home on Greenmantle Drive. They had their first child, Kimberly, in May of 1968 and decided that Sandy would stay home to raise their children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Her priority was to provide a home that was loving, organized and beautiful with lots of healthy, homemade cooking for her family – a true pro to say the least. Sandy and Eddie also enjoyed an active social life with their bowling league in their earlier years. When the kids graduated high school, Sandy took on new challenges outside the home. She joined Cassidy's Jewellers as a Sales Associate then moved to the Township of Nipigon as the Accounts Payable Clerk where she eventually retired in 2009. Sandy was always a reliable, positive and supportive member of the staff. Sandy became a grandmother for the first time almost thirty years ago. Since then she has spent every summer playing, cooking and caring for all of her grandchildren at Graceland on Lofquist Lake. To her grandkids, “Nanny” meant love, hugs, kisses, fun and pancakes. These times were among her most cherished. Sandy's life commitment was always to her faith, church, and family. She served the Lord joyfully and tirelessly alongside Eddie, her beloved faith family at St. Mary's and Nipigon's faith community. This was truly her passion and she gave all of herself to serving and encouraging not only her friends and family but anyone in need. By the grace of God she was a blessing to so many. Predeceased by her parents – Fred and Mary Vivone; she is survived by her husband of years “Eddie” Edward Atwill of Nipigon, by children – Kim (Adrian) Bradbury of Toronto, Ontario, Eddie Jr. (Monica) Atwill of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Robin (Martin) Harding of Winnipeg, Manitoba, by grandchildren – Isaac and Owen Bradbury, Nathan and Alex Atwill and Jordan (fiancée Irena Sudar) and Madison Harding (Kris Barron), by siblings - Barbara (Allan) Armstrong of Belle River, Ontario and Richard (Pat) Vivone of Kingston, Ontario. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Sandy's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Nipigon with the Rev. D. Hilpert-McIlroy officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.