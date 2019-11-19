Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Begin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Begin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Begin Obituary

Surrounded by her family on November 17, 2019, Sandra Begin (nee Killer) left this world. Sandra loved life, family, food … and singing the occasional tune. She was an avid story teller and would recount for us her life adventures. She was an open soul. It was important to Sandra that her family was provided for and she would forever tell us that she would take care of us all. She had a wonderful, mischievous sense of humour and was a very talented artist. Sandra was a devout believer and grew in the grace of love and shared this with all.
 
Sandra is survived by her loving, devoted husband and soulmate Daniel Begin; parents Judy and Ron Killer; sister Dana (Robert) MacMillan; brother Steven (Marijana) Killer; nieces and nephews Aaron, Carlynn, Jessica and Mitchell.
 
A Celebration of Life for Sandra will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 PM at Jenkens Funeral Home.
 
In lieu of flowers we ask that you enjoy a lunch together with your family as Sandra would do every Saturday afternoon.
 

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -