Surrounded by her family on November 17, 2019, Sandra Begin (nee Killer) left this world. Sandra loved life, family, food … and singing the occasional tune. She was an avid story teller and would recount for us her life adventures. She was an open soul. It was important to Sandra that her family was provided for and she would forever tell us that she would take care of us all. She had a wonderful, mischievous sense of humour and was a very talented artist. Sandra was a devout believer and grew in the grace of love and shared this with all.
Sandra is survived by her loving, devoted husband and soulmate Daniel Begin; parents Judy and Ron Killer; sister Dana (Robert) MacMillan; brother Steven (Marijana) Killer; nieces and nephews Aaron, Carlynn, Jessica and Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life for Sandra will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 PM at Jenkens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you enjoy a lunch together with your family as Sandra would do every Saturday afternoon.
