Northwest Funeral Alternative
Sandra Irene Billedeau

Billedeau, Sandra Irene, age 69, of Thunder Bay, passed away surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Hospice on August 26, 2019. She is survived by daughter Susan, son Darren and grandson Joshua. Also survived by brothers George, Gary, Ken and families. She was predeceased by her parents Patricia Antoniuk and William Billedeau, as well as siblings Eleanor Forbes and Edward Antoniuk. Sandy retired from Hogarth Riverview Manor in 2017 after 46 years of service. In 2018, she enjoyed a week long vacation to Jamaica with her daughter. She loved shopping, trips to Duluth, lunch with her girlfriends, gardening and all animals. A special thank you to her friends Anne Alton, Martha Hardy and Irene and Ron Ferris for all their friendship and support over the years. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held, as per Sandy's wishes.
Donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be appreciated.

