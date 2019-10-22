Home

Sandra-Jean "Sandy" Leveille

Sandra-Jean “Sandy” (Elliott) Leveille, age 71, formerly of Thunder Bay passed away Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, in Redwater Health Care Facility. Sandy is survived by two loving sons Hugh and Sean, two grandchildren Emma and Kassandra, sister Heather Anne Elliott-Martin, nephew Zachariah D. Lawrence, grandniece Glenda Angelina Lawrence; nieces and nephews Mike Wells (Alana), Glen Wells (Teresa), Lisa Zorzi (Paul), Becky Wells (Jeff), Cathy Warren. Predeceased by mother Norah I. Elliott (Edgar), father Hugh A. Elliott, brothers Keith Elliott, Robert J. Wells (Betty), aunt Doris I. Elliott. A funeral service is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on October 27th, 2019 at the Harmony United Church on 1 Shuniah St., Thunder Bay, ON. Reverend Joyce Fergus-Moore will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association on her behalf.

