|
With profound sorrow and broken hearts, the family of Sandra Jean Schelling, announce her sudden and peaceful passing on May 21, 2019, at TBRHSC. Sandra was born in Fort William on October 20, 1941. She began her education in Francis Street School and attended FWCI, where she met the love of her life, John. The couple would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on July 13, 2019. Sandra was an outstanding and very caring teacher who started her teaching career at Heath Park School, and retired from her chosen profession, teaching kindergarten at St. Francis School. Following their marriage in 1963, Sandra and John built a life, loving and supporting each other's endeavours with strong family morals and Christian values. In addition to John, Sandra is survived by their three sons, David (Hali); John Jr. (Carol), with grandchildren J.j. and Emily; and Jeff (Sheelin), with grandsons Jake and Evan, and their mother, Debbie Nuttall. Sandra is also survived by her sister Linda (Harry) Finn, and their children, Amanda Spate (Phil), James (Melanie), and Michael (Anastasia); sister Susan Rhodes (Patrick), and their children Kelly Rizzo (Giuseppe), Michael (Cassandra), and Dani Rhodes (Rick MacLeod). In addition to several great nieces and nephews, Sandra is also survived by her aunt Jean Sorel and cousins Ted Sorel (Marilyn), Norman Sorel (Linda), Fraser Scott (Mary Jane), Janice Scott Janachovsky, and Mark Scott. Also left to mourn are John's sisters and brothers with their respective families, namely Gayle (Hank) Dominy, with Gayle's children, Debbie Sargent (Jamie), Doug MacLean (Melinda), and Dianne MacLean; sister Beverlee Yeend with daughter Cheryl Cordocedo (Rich); sister Trudi Fiorito; brother Toby with son Jeremy and Jeremy's mother, Beverly; brother Hank (Lesli) and children Chris (Tasha) and Dylan (Maegen); brother Peter (Marjorie); and sister Susie with son, Peter John (Alissa). Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Edythe Scott, her mother and father-in-law, Bessie and John Schelling Sr., her uncles Bill and Norman (Joyce) Scott, her twin baby granddaughters Jacqueline and Jenna Schelling, and most recently her sister-in-law, Sally Schelling (Toby). Sandra was an active participant of St. Agnes Parish. She was a former member of the senior choir and was presently a Eucharistic minister and a C.W.L member. A cremation has taken place. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 27 at St. Agnes Church with Father James Panikulam officiating. A reception will follow the mass at the West Thunder Community Centre, at 915 S. Edward St. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TBRHSF Northern Cancer Fund, or the charity of your choice. Interment will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com