1938-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Sandra Scott on October 4, 2019 at the age of 81. Sandra was born in Fort William, ON. February 27, 1938.
Sandra was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met always fun loving and cheerful. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and friend who gave selflessly and was always supportive and loved unconditionally. We will always remember her zest for life and the many stories she loved to tell, many of which she would use her famous catch phrase, "To make a long story short".
She worked in several retail stores along with dedicating her life working in her parents store E Prouse and Son. When the first license bureau came to Thunder Bay it opened in the back of her parents shop and she was pictured in the newspaper handing out license plates to the new drivers of the city. As the business changed over the years she learned new skills and adapted to the ever-changing business. Sandra loved working with her parents and truly enjoyed serving customers always with a smile.
In her later years Sandra enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching movies and spending time with family and friends. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She was a very strong and independent woman and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.
Sandra is survived by her son Leonard (Doris) Scott, grandchildren Laniah and Braydan, numerous cousins and special friends Donna Roy and Rob Steadwell. Sandra was predeceased by her parents Leonard and Lola Prouse.
Cremation has taken place and an interment at the family plot and a celebration of life will take place at a later date for close family and friends. Should friends so desire donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
