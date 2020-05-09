Sandra McLean Zellweger
July 19, 1949 -
April 13, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra. She was an educational teacher with the Lakehead Board, until she retired at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Zellweger, her daughter Alanna, her brother Ian McLean, and her father Clifford McLean. She is survived by her mother Inez McLean, children Anthony, Dana and Cody, brothers Bruce and Clifford McLean, grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed as she was loved so much by all who knew her.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Sandy was such a sweet unassuming person. She and Wally had an exceptional green thumb which was evident in their lovely plants produced in their greenhouse business. I enjoyed meeting her at schools whenever she was working. Her smiling face will be greatly missed. We are so sorry for your loss.
Suzanne Gilmore
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss of your mom Anthony Dana and Cody and the loss of your daughter Inez Thinking of you ❤ Rhonda and David Zysko and family
Rhonda
Friend
