July 19, 1949 -April 13, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra. She was an educational teacher with the Lakehead Board, until she retired at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Zellweger, her daughter Alanna, her brother Ian McLean, and her father Clifford McLean. She is survived by her mother Inez McLean, children Anthony, Dana and Cody, brothers Bruce and Clifford McLean, grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed as she was loved so much by all who knew her.