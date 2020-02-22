|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sandy David Fred Harasym, age 56 years on February 9th, 2020. Sandy is predeceased by his parents John Harasym, Joan Shiels, step-father Jack Shiels, brothers James Harasym Sr., Perry Harasym and nephew James Harasym Jr. Sandy is survived by his wife Gloria Pedwysocki and son Alex Harasym, brothers John, Jerry, Gary, Danny, sisters Heather and Linda and many nieces and nephews. Sandy worked at Lakehead Motors for 36 years. He enjoyed playing cards with family, talking with friends around a campfire and hanging with his dogs outside. Sandy is best known for his caring heart and easy going personality; he was the type of person who would be there when needed. He will be forever missed. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandy may be made to the Northern Lights Dog Rescue.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com