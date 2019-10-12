|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Santina Cacciatore announce her passing on October 6, 2019 at TBRHSC, surrounded by family.
Santina was born on January 29, 1938 in Balzata, Cosenza, Italy and was the eldest of 6 siblings.
Santina immigrated to Canada in December 1959 where she united with her future husband, Nicola Cacciatore. They were married on December 26, 1959 in Port Arthur, ON. Soon after their marriage, they started their family of four.
The most important thing to her was family. For Santina, the sun rose and set on her daughter, Angela, whose health and happiness became her top priority. She was filled with love and pride when her grandchildren, Michael and Dayna were born, and she often said that they stole her heart. She cherished the time spent with them.
Santina's passion was flowers, and she would spend hours outside tending to them. People would often stop to admire her roses, and, to many, she was fondly known as the Flower Lady on Masters Street.
Santina will be lovingly remembered by her children: Luciano (Rita), Gino (Tracy), Frank (Norine), and Angela; grandchildren: Michael (Sarah, Haakon), Dayna (Kyle Ducey); sisters: Antonietta (Italy), Maria (Australia) and Elena (Switzerland); sister-in-law, brother-in-law: Maria and Vittorio Cacciatore; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband Nicola, her parents, Mirella and Francesco Garofalo, brother Giuseppe and sister Anna.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Santina's memory to Wesway or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.