It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of Sara Teresa Naismith (nee Fabio) Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. We are comforted that her passing was peaceful. Sara was born in Fort William on July 9, 1931. Predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Raymer Naismith, parents Emma and Giovanni Fabio, sister Tersia Debenetti, brother Primo Fabio and step son-in-law George Didion. Sara was devoted to her religion believing in faith and family. A member of the Catholic Woman's League for 44 years. She started her career at Brian's Store moving onto Canada Car and then retiring from Sears Canada after 20+ years of dedicated service. Sara took great pride in welcoming everyone into her home and delighted in hosting and entertaining. Her love of family and friends shone through her cooking. Her many passions over the years included searching for good recipes, cooking, gardening and vacationing with family and friends. Blessed with many longtime friends, she enjoyed their weekend excursions away with them, getting together for game nights and celebrating many milestones over the years. Foremost Sara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Nona, sister and aunt. Her boys and grandsons meant the world to her and their well-being was always a priority, she took comfort in their happiness. Survived by son Larry Naismith (Caren), grandsons Chris Naismith, Dan Naismith (Surrey B.C.), son Garth Naismith (April Johnson) and stepdaughter Linda Didion, sister Rina Forslund (Edmonton) and brother-in-law Emilio Debenetti. She will be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends that were close to her heart. There will be a private family interment as per Sara's wishes. The family wishes to thank all those who visited and cared for her at the TBRHSC, St. Joseph's Hospice Care Group and the Home Healthcare workers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. On-line Condolences
Sara Naismith will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
