1925-2020Sarah Blanche Grossberndt, age 94 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Blanche was born in Gillis Township to Henrietta and George Liddicoat; she received her education in West Scoble. Blanche was employed with the Prince Arthur Hotel during her teens and worked at Canada Car during the war years. She married Ernest Grossberndt in 1946. He predeceased her in 1983. Her main interests were her family, her home and her church. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.Blanche is survived by sisters Vivian Holmes (Vernard) and Irma Parker, and brothers Reuben and James (Gwen) Liddicoat, her two sons William Rodger (Agnes) of Winnipeg, Kevin Edward of San Antonio Texas, and her daughter Judy Louise Veit of Traverse City Michigan as well as 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.A private family burial will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A funeral service for family and friends will be held at a later date when travel restrictions have been lifted.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.On line condolences at: