



January 23, 1930 –

August 25, 2020



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

Mrs. Saveria Miele, age 90 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Southbridge Pinewood.Saveria was born on January 23, 1930 in Roccarainola, Naples, Italy. She married Giuseppe Miele and dedicated her life to taking care of her family and their home. Saveria loved gardening and was always found tending to her flowers and plants with pride. Her greatest passion was her family, and Saveria always looked forward to spending time with each one of her children and especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.Saveria is survived by her children Mary, Saverio (Lorraine) and Tony; grandchildren Joseph John (Rebecca), Kathy (David Buttars) and Joseph Frank; great-grandchildren Parker, Tevis, Kayla, Owen and Haley; her brothers and sisters in Italy as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, both in Canada and Italy.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Giuseppe; her parents Antonio and Mariantonia Prevete as well as her daughter-in-law Karen Miele.A Funeral Mass for the late Mrs. Saveria Miele will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, celebrated by Fr. James Panikulam. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with Vigil Prayers offered at 6:00pm.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.In lieu of flowers, those that desire may make a donation to the Alzheimer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.