On May 20, 2020, (Gordon) Scott McNally passed on, to continue his journey and storytelling elsewhere. A very large void is left for those of us who cherished this man. Cremation has taken place in Kamloops, BC. Full obituary can be read at drakecremation.com. A gathering of friends, to share Scott stories, will be held in the near future. Peace and love, old friend.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.