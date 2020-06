June 9, 1953



On May 20, 2020, (Gordon) Scott McNally passed on, to continue his journey and storytelling elsewhere. A very large void is left for those of us who cherished this man. Cremation has taken place in Kamloops, BC. Full obituary can be read at drakecremation.com . A gathering of friends, to share Scott stories, will be held in the near future. Peace and love, old friend.