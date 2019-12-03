|
|
September 2, 1956 ~ November 27, 2019
The Man, The Dad, The Legend
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of "everyone's favourite" Scott Currie.
Scott was born in Port Arthur to Frank and Nola Currie on September 2, 1956. He was the long awaited and much cherished son who joined his three sisters in the family home on Strathcona Ave.
Scott is survived by his daughter Emma whom he adored, her mom Lori, and his three sisters Cynthia (John) McDonald, Frances and Peggy (Mark) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Nola and Frank Currie and his beloved dog Herbie.
Scott lived life to the fullest. In his early days there were endless mischievous adventures with his "bros", fast cars, chasing girls, winters on the island, travelling to far away places and doing whatever he wanted his way, but always with the best intentions because that's how he was.
The moment Emma was born everything changed and his time was devoted to her whether it be spending time at camp, taking road trips and winter vacations with Emma and her friends, cooking the best food, or being there for everyone with his blue eyes always sparking just like his daughters. But no matter where he was in his journey, one of his biggest joys has always been spending time with his countless number of friends but most importantly, his family. He was always dropping by to say hello, lend a hand and give advice even and especially when you didn't want to heart it.
Scott will be remembered as "The World's Best Dad Ever". Anyone who knew him knew that his world revolved around his daughter and shining star Emma. He was not just her father, he was her cheerleader, her personal chauffeur, a second father to all of her friends but most of all he was her hero and best friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 15th, 2019 at The Lakeview Lodge from 1 to 4pm.
Thank you to all of the family and friends that have been so supportive and nothing but wonderful during this difficult time.
Our hearts are so broken because his was so big.
May he rest in peace. He will be missed by all.